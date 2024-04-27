Raiders Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Completing a strong 2024 NFL Draft class
The Las Vegas Raiders look to complete a strong 2024 NFL Draft class in our Day 3 mock.
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders were in the market to add a quarterback on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, though they were unable to trade up to do so. Instead, the Raiders added Bowers, who will be a playmaking tight end for years to come, but they could still look to add another signal-caller on Day 3.
Jordan Travis is an interesting quarterback to keep an eye on, as he has the skill set to be a solid player at the next level. He won't battle for a starting job right away, as that appears to be a fight between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, but down the road, he could end up being a real option for the Raiders at the position.
We close this mock draft with our second cornerback on Day 3, adding Johnny Dixon from Penn State. Dixon is someone who could come in and fight for a depth spot for the Silver and Black in Year 1, and the cornerback room could certainly use all the help they can get.
This would wrap up the 2024 NFL Draft for the Raiders, as they add a tight end, a few offensive linemen, two cornerbacks, a quarterback, linebacker and a running back. That would give the Raiders great value across their eight picks this year, and give the franchise a solid foundation for the future.