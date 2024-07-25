Raiders rookie CB named Day 3 pick who could be Week 1 starter
By Austin Boyd
Many are focused on the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback battle but there's another big position battle looming. Two starting cornerback spots appear spoken for with Jack Jones on the outside and Nate Hobbs in the slot.
There's a second starting outside cornerback and early signs are pointing to either Jakorian Bennett or Brandon Facyson winning the job. However, there could be a sleeper option in the mix if he has an impressive training camp. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema went through five Day 3 rookies who could win a starting job in training camp and he named Decamerion Richardson.
"Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson was an early Day 3 selection who had a chance to be a starter the second he was drafted," Sikkema wrote. "He is a good fit on a Raiders depth chart that desperately needs someone to step up at CB2.
"At just over 6-foot-2 (95th percentile), Richardson brings ideal length and athleticism to the position, which was made known after he ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash and jumped 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad. He earned an 86.5 PFF coverage grade last season with the Bulldogs due to his athleticism but was drafted on Day 3 because he didn’t record a single interception in his college career with just 10 forced incompletions. If he can develop better instincts and anticipation to make plays on the ball, that starting outside job could be his."
Richardson hasn't been getting a lot of hype quite yet this offseason. He's viewed as more of a project due to his athletic upside. It still feels like he's a year away from realistically competing for a starting spot but it's actually not impossible.
Last year, Bennett was a forth-round pick with athletic upside who ended up impressing so much in training camp that he earned a Week 1 starting job. Now, he wasn't able to hold onto it due to poor play but defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has proven he's not afraid to give young players chances.
Richardson is a name to watch closely at Raiders training camp.