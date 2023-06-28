Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions looming in 2024 free agency
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will have some big decisions to make in regard to free agency after the 2023 NFL season wraps up.
The Las Vegas Raiders roster for their 2023 training camp is still coming into focus, as questions still loom on both sides of the ball. After winning only six games last season, general manager Dave Ziegler revamped the roster, moves that included releasing nine-year veteran quarterback Derek Carr.
Going into next offseason, more challenges remain in terms of keeping top talent on the roster.
Raiders may replace multiple starting offensive linemen
Looking at the list of free agents the Raiders have coming up in 2024, the names are pretty huge. Spotrac lists 38 players on the current Raiders roster that will enter free agency next offseason, a large number when you consider they only have 91 players on the roster, a number that includes Josh Jacobs.
Two big names on the offensive side of the ball that block for Jacobs are Andre James and Jermaine Eluemunor, two starting offensive linemen that will become free agents at the end of the 2023 season. James has locked down the starting center job for a few seasons now, and Eluemunor had a breakout campaign in 2022, so the front office is likely to try and bring both of them back next offseason.
Alex Bars, who started multiple games last year, and will possibly be a starter in 2023 is also entering free agency.