Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions looming in 2024 free agency
By Brad Weiss
Raiders could shake up the secondary once again
The Raiders made a huge effort to bolster the secondary this offseason, adding veteran cornerbacks in Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. With strong summers, both men could slide into starting roles at cornerback for the Raiders, and a big season could warrant them a new contract next offseason.
Young cornerbacks like Tyler Hall and Amik Robertson are also entering free agency after the 2023 season, so a position group with many new faces could see the same kind of reshaping in 2024. The hope is, all four play well enough to put the Raiders in a position where they have to make serious decisions about who to bring back for another go-around.
Those are just some of the issues this team will have if they decide they want to keep some of their top talent around. Of course, the Raiders could fall on their face once again in 2023, losing way more than they win, and revamp the roster once more, but we will have to wait to see how the 2023 campaign shakes out before reassesing the roster.