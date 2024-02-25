Home run defensive trade targets for the Raiders in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders should be very active during the 2024 offseason, and here are three home run defensive trade targets for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Justin Simmons, S, Broncos
As we said earlier, the combination of Epps and Moehrig was solid this past season, but could the Raiders look to bring the position group to the next level this offseason? One player who has been floated around as a possible trade candidate this offseason is Justin Simmons, a Pro Bowl safety for the Denver Broncos.
Simmons was a guy that I though the Raiders would target last offseason, but after another strong season in Denver, and with the Broncos having salary cap issues, he could be on his way out. Playing in the AFC West, Simmons is familiar with the Raiders, as well as their division rivals, and would step in an be a starter alongside Epps in 2024.
The only issue with trading for Simmons is that we did see growth from Moehrig last season, and Simmons is over 30 years old at this point. They tried to get something out of an aging defensive back last season with Marcus Peters, but Simmons does not appear to be slowing down, and would be an incredible addition to the Raiders secondary.