Home run defensive trade targets for the Raiders in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders should be very active during the 2024 offseason, and here are three home run defensive trade targets for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Derrick Brown, DT, Panthers
Over at NFL.com, Adam Rank put together a list of ten star players who should be traded this offseason. Outside of numerous wide receivers listed, with Davante Adams not being one of them, Rank had some interesting prospects that could perk the Raiders interest this offseason.
One such player is Derrick Brown, a dominant young defensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers. This should be an interesting offseason for Carolina, as they were the worst team in the NFL last season, and are hoping that Bryce Young can look more like a No. 1 overall pick next season.
However, they also have to make decisions when it comes to the salary cap, and with a ton of issues on both sides of the ball, they could trade away a player like Brown for other assets. With the Raiders, Brown would be the missing piece on the interior of the defensive line, giving the Raiders a dominant presence on the inside, allowing Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce to dominate coming off the edge.