Raiders at Denver 2023 Week 1: Broncos to Worry About
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos at Mile High and are looking to get to 1-0 to start the season.
By Daniel Davis
Frank Clark: Defensive End
Despite being released from the Chiefs last year, Frank Clark is still one of the premier pass rushers. Clark is entering the end of his career but he's still a force to be reckoned with. With Kolton Miller on the left side still, the offensive line should be able to keep Jimmy Garoppolo upright on Sunday, but Clark could get his.
The Raiders need to focus on the run game and keeping the defense off the field and get long, sustained drives. Clark had five sacks last season and helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the Eagles.
Keeping the Broncos pass rush at bay is key to the success of the Raiders offense. Garoppolo needs to get the ball out quick to his plethora of weapons, including Davante Adams, who is likely to be shadowed by Patrick Surtain II all game long.