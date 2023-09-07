Raiders at Denver 2023 Week 1: Broncos to Worry About
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos at Mile High and are looking to get to 1-0 to start the season.
By Daniel Davis
Russell Wilson: Quarterback
Hear me out. Russell Wilson is still a great quarterback despite what everyone wants to think. The way he reads the defense is still some of the best. Wilson when he is on, he is on and it is important for the Raiders to contain him inside the pocket.
Wilson can and will eventually blow up and Las Vegas doesn't want that to be against them. The Broncos have a solid offense and a very good defense and underestimating teams is never a good idea. Despite the failures of Denver last season, the team is still solid.
You can catch the Las Vegas Raiders playing in Denver at 4:25 EST this Sunday.