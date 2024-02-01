4 difficult decisions Las Vegas Raiders will need to make this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering an important 2024 offseason, and here are some difficult decisions they will have to make.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 offseason is going to be one for the books, as a new regime takes over as general manager. Tom Telesco had his issues while the general manager with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he did make some big splashes with trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft.
Going into his first season at the helm, there are plenty of decisions that Telesco has to make with the roster. There are a number of players entering free agency, but luckily for the Raiders, they have flexibility with the salary cap, and create even more money by letting some of their high-priced talent walk.
There is also the question of the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick, and will pick twice in the first 44 selections. There is reason to believe Telesco could pull off a big trade, trying to go up and get a franchise quarterback, but it will take a lot to do so, and could be the kind of move that will either make or break his
Here, we look at four difficult decisions the Raiders will have to make this offseason.