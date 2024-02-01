4 difficult decisions Las Vegas Raiders will need to make this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering an important 2024 offseason, and here are some difficult decisions they will have to make.
By Brad Weiss
4. Should the Raiders revamp the offensive line?
It should be an interesting offseason for the Raiders, as they have some key guys entering free agency. We will go into their No. 1 player who will be a free agent this offseason, but for now, let us focus on the offensive line, where three starters will be looking for new deals over the next few months.
Last season, despite injuries and guys having to step into starting roles, the Raiders were a top-10 unit along the offensive line. Led by left tackle Kolton Miller, the Raiders saw incredible improvement up front, and even though the run game stalled a bit, they still were able to put together a solid season.
This offseason, new general manager Tom Telesco has big decisions to make with the group, as starters Greg Van Roten, Andre James, and Jermaine Eluemunor are all entering free agency. All three men played huge roles in the Raiders success as a group this past season, and all three could technically be back in 2024.
The big decision for Telesco is whether or not the Raiders should run it back with the same starting five as last season. Dylan Parham and Miller will definitely be back, but it could be a brand new unit surrounding them when all is said and done.