4 difficult decisions Las Vegas Raiders will need to make this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering an important 2024 offseason, and here are some difficult decisions they will have to make.
By Brad Weiss
2. Will Davante Adams be back in the Silver and Black in 2024?
During the 2022 offseason, the new regime for the Raiders, led by general manager Dave Ziegler, decided to pull off a monster trade. The Silver and Black sent away elite draft capital to the Green Bay Packers for star wideout Davante Adams, giving quarterback Derek Carr the WR1 he had been missing.
In 2022, Adams thrived with the Raiders, setting team records and showing that he is still one of the elite wideouts in the game. Unfortunately, the team decided to move on from Carr during the season, benching him with two games remaining, but that did nothing to stop the dominance by Adams in the passing game.
This past season, Adams had another terrific campaign, standing out on an offense that struggled mightily at times. Going into this offseason, Adams has been a rumored to possible be a trade candidate for Las Vegas, but would the team really trade him away in such a crucial season for first-year head coach Antonio Pierce.
Bringing back Pierce was huge for the Raiders, and based on what Adams said about his head coach last season, and after the year ended, he is likely to return. Where it gets a bit cloudy is if the Raiders decide to trade up for a QB on Day 1, and if they do, Adams is one of their biggest pieces they could send in a trade to move up.