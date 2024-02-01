4 difficult decisions Las Vegas Raiders will need to make this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering an important 2024 offseason, and here are some difficult decisions they will have to make.
By Brad Weiss
1. Will the Raiders trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
That leaves us with the biggest decision that Telesco could possibly make during the 2024 offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders have a big question mark at the quarterback position, and if the team does decide that Aidan O'Connell is not the guy moving forward, they are going to be in the market for one this year.
O'Connell played well down the stretch for the Raiders, but there are mobility issues with him, and the Raiders may decide to go another route. If they fall in love with one of the top quarterbacks available this draft season, then they will have to trade up for them, and that could take a large amount of capital to do so.
Currently, the Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is solid, but nowhere near where they would have to be to get Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels this draft cycle. If they do trade up, you can expect multiple first-round picks and possibly some big-name players to be in the mix, as this class is rated very high at the position.
Telesco is going to have to decide early on if this is the play for the Raiders, and it will take the support of many to make this deal. Maybe the trade will prove to be worth it, and the Raiders will have their starter for the next ten-plus seasons, but there would be so much riding on making the right play for the new general manager.