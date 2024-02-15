Raiders given a disappointing outlook for the 2024 NFL Draft
With a pending need at QB, the Las Vegas Raiders are considered in a bad spot to fill that need in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is two months away, and as we start our move towards the new league year expected to kick off in March, the Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do in terms of the roster. While free agency is going to start in March, all eyes are already on the NFL Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis at the end of February.
Las Vegas holds the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and based on recent mock drafts, they could go a number of different ways with the selection. The Raiders do have a glaring need at quarterback this offseason, but are in a tough predicament if they want to get one on Day 1 of the draft.
Over at Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine put together a list of 6 NFL teams that have a disappointing outlook for the 2024 NFL Draft. His criteria were either one of two things or a combination of both, naming teams that either are not in the right draft slot to fill a huge need or do not have enough draft capital.
For the Raiders, Ballentine stated they have enough draft capital, but needing a franchise quarterback, and sitting at No. 13 overall, they are in a bad spot to land one. Ballentine is right in his accessment, and while the Raiders could be aggressive to try and move up to land one of the top-3 quarterbacks in this year's draft class, that is going to be very tough to do.
Raiders have quarterback-needy teams ahead of them on Day 1
Moving up ten spots in the first round is not impossible, but when you consider the teams in front of the Raiders, it could prove to be impossible this time around. The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings are all picking before the Raiders, and all could turn the page at the position this offseason.
In terms of the position group, the top-3 prospects are widely considered Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, but there is a strong second-tier group coming out this year as well. If the Raiders stay put, the pick would likely be a guy like JJ McCarthy from Michigan, Bo Nix from Oregon, or Michael Penix Jr. from Washington, though all three are considered a downgrade from Williams, Maye, and Daniels.
The NFL Combine is up next, and we will get to see these QB prospect up close and personal.