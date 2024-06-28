Raiders disrespected in 2024 roster projection from ESPN
By Levi Dombro
ESPN used a trio of analysts – Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder – to evaluate every team’s roster at this point in the offseason. Obviously, there will be a lot of changes during training camp and even more as the season begins and progresses, but as it stands now, the Raiders were ranked 26th in the league. They qualified their ranking by covering the best and worst units on the team and added both X factors and a nonstarter to know. They finished off their projections by predicting the entire starting lineup for the Raiders.
Biggest Strength
"Biggest strength: Defensive line. The Raiders already had one of the league's best edge rushers in (fourth in the league with 27.0 sacks and first among edge rushers with 178 tackles over the past two seasons) and one of the league's top defensive tackles in (fifth among DTs with 9.0 sacks in 2023) during free agency. has emerged as a solid edge, and the Raiders will expect a leap from 2023 first-round pick this season. DT depth behind Wilkins is a concern, but this unit has plenty of potential."- Mike Clay
This feels like a no-brainer. When you add a player of Christian Wilkins’ caliber to a unit that already boasts Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, it is hard to find a better position group on the roster. Not only that, Tyree Wilson should make a huge jump in his second season after getting a full offseason this year.
Where I disagree is that the Raiders do not have much depth behind Wilkins. While it is true that they likely need a fourth defensive tackle to step up after Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery left this offseason, returners John Jenkins and Adam Butler should be able to hold it down for a majority of snaps. Not only this, but Tyree Wilson can slide inside and play tackle if needed as he did at times last year, so I do not see depth being an area of concern for the defensive line.