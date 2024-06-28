Just Blog Baby
Raiders disrespected in 2024 roster projection from ESPN

Three analysts from the network ranked NFL rosters and made predictions about each team.

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout
Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
X Factor for 2024

"X factor for 2024: Cornerbacks ,  and . The defensive line is clearly a strength, as Mike mentioned. So the success of this defense will rise or fall with the three corners. Jones,  from New England last year, recorded a slightly better than average 1.2 yards per coverage snap allowed last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Hobbs (1.6) and Bennett (1.7) were worse in the metric -- though Bennett's numbers came in a small sample. Vegas will need at least some of this group to step up in 2024."

Seth Walder

I agree that cornerback is our biggest X factor. On what is otherwise an undoubtedly great defense, it would be a shame to have a huge hole in the secondary. Hopefully, Jakorian Bennett makes great strides this offseason and is ready to start Week 1, but if not, Brandon Facyson is a veteran who can surely hold it down for a short while. Ideally, it is a young, in-house player who steps up, like Bennett or rookies Decamerion Richardson and M.J. Devonshire.

If not, there are a slew of veteran free agents who could fill the void, albeit for a much higher price tag. I have faith in our coaching staff to develop the young players that we have and hopefully, this uncertainty is solved in the preseason and becomes a non-issue by Week 1. 

