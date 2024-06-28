Raiders disrespected in 2024 roster projection from ESPN
By Levi Dombro
X Factor for 2024
"X factor for 2024: Cornerbacks , and . The defensive line is clearly a strength, as Mike mentioned. So the success of this defense will rise or fall with the three corners. Jones, from New England last year, recorded a slightly better than average 1.2 yards per coverage snap allowed last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Hobbs (1.6) and Bennett (1.7) were worse in the metric -- though Bennett's numbers came in a small sample. Vegas will need at least some of this group to step up in 2024."- Seth Walder
I agree that cornerback is our biggest X factor. On what is otherwise an undoubtedly great defense, it would be a shame to have a huge hole in the secondary. Hopefully, Jakorian Bennett makes great strides this offseason and is ready to start Week 1, but if not, Brandon Facyson is a veteran who can surely hold it down for a short while. Ideally, it is a young, in-house player who steps up, like Bennett or rookies Decamerion Richardson and M.J. Devonshire.
If not, there are a slew of veteran free agents who could fill the void, albeit for a much higher price tag. I have faith in our coaching staff to develop the young players that we have and hopefully, this uncertainty is solved in the preseason and becomes a non-issue by Week 1.