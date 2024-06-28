Raiders disrespected in 2024 roster projection from ESPN
By Levi Dombro
Nonstarter to Know
"Nonstarter to know: Edge rusher . The Raiders want to use Wilson more inside this season, which leaves Crosby and Koonce on the edge without a lot of depth. Crosby rarely leaves a game, but the Raiders will need something out of Robinson (or ) when Koonce gets a breather. Robinson, a 2021 fourth-round pick who had not played in the NFL until 2023, had a sack and five pressures in six games a season ago. "- Aaron Schatz
Robinson did have some bright moments in 2023 in the latter half of the season, including a sack against the Vikings and a tackle for loss and QB hit against the Chiefs on Christmas Day. However, based on his projected snap counts, I would not count him as one of the main “nonstarters” to know. Crosby never leaves the field, and the Raiders will be investing both in Koonce and Wilson heavily at defensive end, not defensive tackle, so I could see him being lost in the shuffle for playing time even if he could contribute a bit right now.
Based on who ESPN lists as our projected starters, I would consider Tre Tucker, Adam Butler, and Isaiah Pola-Mao to be more notable among rotational pieces. Each of these players will factor more into their respective rooms as far as snap count and therefore will have more of an impact.