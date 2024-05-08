Did the Raiders do enough to replace Josh Jacobs at RB?
By Brad Weiss
Back in 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders got incredibly productive play from Josh Jacobs, a former first-round pick from the University of Alabama. Jacobs ran all over the NFL competition, leading the league in rushing yards, and becoming one of the lone bright spots in Josh McDaniels' first season as the team's head coach.
Two years later, both McDaniels and Jacobs are gone, as McDaniels was fired during the 2023 NFL season, and Jacobs left the franchise in free agency earlier this year. Now, the Raiders will go into the 2024 NFL season with a question mark at the position for the first time in five years, and have brought in a bunch of talent to help with the loss of their star running back.
Last season, Zamir White stepped in when Jacobs went down with an injury against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for over 100 yards in two of his four starts. White showed that he could handle the load down the stretch for the Silver and Black, putting together a memorable performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
Raiders will turn to Zamir White as RB1 in 2024
While White will go into the season as the starter, he has never been asked to handle a full load at either the college or pro levels. To spell him, the team brought back Ameer Abdullah in free agency, while also adding Alexander Mattison to the mix as well.
In addition, the arrival of Dylan Laube during the 2024 NFL Draft gives them another versatile weapon at the position group, so in terms of overall talent, Las Vegas is in much better shape than it was a year ago. Despite the additions, the success of the group will be based around how well White can get acclimated to being the No. 1 running back with the Raiders.
Las Vegas will have a battle rage on for the starting quarterback spot all summer long, and the depth chart behind White will be one to watch as well. The Raiders will have to run the ball well in Luke Getsy's offense, and the hope is they did enough to handle the loss of Jacobs in free agency.