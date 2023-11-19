Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders go into South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, and here are some bold predictions for this AFC matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 11 brings a crucial AFC matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they head to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins. Coming off their bye week, Miami is ready to go against a Raiders team that has won two straight going into this matchup, and appears to be a more determined team since Josh McDaniels was fired.
This is a very tough game for the Silver and Black, as they are nearly two-touchdown underdogs against the Dolphins on the road. Still, they were underdogs against the Jets last week, and with the way they have been playing lately, especially on defense, there is no reason why they cannot make this a game on Sunday.
Looking at the matchup, there is a lot to like for both sides, but here, we dive into a few bold predictions for the Raiders in Week 11.
Josh Jacobs runs for 150 yards and two scores
Since taking over as head coach, and with the team turning to Bo Hardegree as offensive coordinator, it is clear the Raiders want to get Josh Jacobs more involved. In the two games since McDaniels was fired, Jacobs has turned his season around, rushing for over 200 yards and showing the kind of skill set that made him the NFL's leading rusher a year ago.
Against Miami, I would expect a heavy dose of Jacobs once more, as the Raiders look to control clock and keep the Dolphins offense on the sidelines. If he gets going downhill, Jacobs could be in for a huge game against Miami on Sunday.
Raiders defense intercepts two passes from Tua
The Raiders defense has played an inspired brand of football for most of the year, but they have raised it another notch under Antonio Pierce. On Sunday, they go against a potent Dolphins offense, and the key will be getting after Tua Tagovailoa and forcing him into some mistakes.
With how well the cornerbacks and safeties have played this season, I can see them getting in position to make a big play. Tua is going to try and take shots downfield to both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, so the Raiders defensive backs need to be ready for that, and take advantage of the opportunities in front of them.
Raiders force this game to go down to the wire
The Raiders are big-time underdogs in this game, as they are going on the road against one of the better teams in the AFC, and a team coming off a bye week. However, this Raiders team is playing with a chip on their shoulders, so it would not be surprising if they gave the Dolphins a real run for their money in Week 11.
I believe the Raiders keep it close throughout, and while they may not come out on the right side of the final score, they won't be rolled over in South Beach in this one.