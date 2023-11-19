Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 11, and here is all the information you need for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and it will be a huge test for a surging Las Vegas Raiders football team. The Silver and Black have boosted their record back to .500 after back-to-back wins over the New York Giants and Jets, and have put themselves back into the playoff conversation in the AFC.
However, Week 11 brings a terrifing matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who have one of the more high-octane offenses in the NFL. It is a winnable game for the Raiders, but things will have to go almost perfectly for them to leave South Beach with a plus-.500 record.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the action on Sunday.
How to watch the Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
When: Sunday, November 19. 2023
Time: 1:00 PM ET, 10:00 AM PT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
TV: CBS
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 45.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 13.5-point underdogs.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: All eyes on the inactives
The Raiders injury report is long for this Week 11 matchup, but all eyes should be on the inactive list when it is released at 10:00 AM ET on Sunday. Big names like Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, and Maxx Crosby were listed as questionable after being limited this week in practice, and without those three players, the Raiders are certain to struggle against the Dolphins.
Miami got some good news on the injury front with the return of rookie running back De'Von Achane. The first-year player had dominated the NFL landscape before being injured, but he is expected to play against the Raiders in this one.
Raiders face biggest test under Antonio Pierce
The Raiders have won two straight games since firing Josh McDaniels and inserting Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach. However, this will be the former linebacker's biggest test as head coach of the Raiders, as the Dolphins sit in first place in the AFC East, and considered a legitimate playoff contender.
Las Vegas needs to come out and establish the run against Miami early, and that has been the gameplan for Pierce when it comes to Josh Jacobs since taking over. Jacobs has vaulted back into the top-5 in rushing across the last two weeks, and on Sunday, they will need a season-high effort from him to topple the Dolphins as such a heavy underdog.