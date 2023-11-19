Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough task ahead of them in Week 11, and here, we lay out our official game preview and prediction vs the Dolphins.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will head to South Beach in Week 11, as they have a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins inside Hard Rock Stadium. The Raiders have won two straight games since Josh McDaniels was fired on Halloween night, but Sunday will be the team's first road game under interim head coach, Antonio Pierce.
Miami is fresh off their bye week, and getting healthier, so let us take a look at the game preview and prediction for this AFC matchup in Week 11.
Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Game Preview
The Dolphins are sitting at 6-3 on the season, and are currently in first place in what was supposed to be a strong AFC East this season. However, the New England Patriots and New York Jets are terrible, and with the Buffalo Bills struggling, Miami may run away with this division.
On the other hand, the Raiders likely are out in terms of the AFC West unless they can somehow stay afloat and beat the Kansas City Chiefs both times this season. This game, however, will help cement them as a possible AFC Playoff team if they can come away with the victory, so there is a lot on the line for the Silver and Black in this one.
Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Game Prediction
Miami is getting De'Von Achane back for this game, so that will bolster what has already been a strong rushing attack with Raheem Mostert as the feature back. The Dolphins also have a dynamic duo at wide receiver in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, so that will be a big test for this upstart Las Vegas secondary.
Las Vegas counters with their own elite weapons, including Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, who will need monster games on Sunday to keep this one close. This game will actually come down to which defense can come away with big stops, as well as which offensive line can keep their quarterback off the ground.
In the end, I believe the Raiders will cover the spread, but playing Miami on the road is tough, even for a Las Vegas team trending in the right direction. Las Vegas loses this one by a touchdown, running out of time against a very potent Miami offense.
Final Score: Dolphins 27, Raiders 20