Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders fought hard but fell short against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the studs and duds from a heartbreaker in Week 11.
Much of the pre-game discussion for the Las Vegas Raiders centered around the notion that the honeymoon phase would come to an abrupt end in Miami. Many pundits argued that the Raiders were not significantly better under Antonio Pierce and had merely been fortunate to face two of the NFL's weakest teams, the New York Giants and the New York Jets.
This sentiment was shared in Vegas, where the Raiders entered the game as 12-point underdogs.
Several factors were working against the Raiders, including a lengthy trip to the East Coast and the challenging 10 AM Pacific kickoff time, contributing to the high point spread. However, those closely following the team anticipated a closer game, primarily due to the impressive efforts of the Raiders' defense. This prediction held true, with the Raiders having numerous opportunities to secure a victory while effectively containing Miami's potent offense.
Regrettably, despite their commendable efforts, the Raiders were unable to secure the win, a result influenced by various factors we will delve into later in this article. While there might not be such a thing as a moral victory in the NFL, this challenging matchup can be seen as a positive step for the Raiders and their new coaching staff.
Even in defeat, the team can draw encouragement from the game and approach the upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with confidence. Before turning our attention to the future, let's reflect on the studs and duds from this demanding road loss in South Florida.