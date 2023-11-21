Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders fought hard but fell short against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the studs and duds from a heartbreaker in Week 11.
Raiders defense - Stud
It's been quite a while since the Raiders' defense stood out, but this season, it's safe to say they're the team's strength. I will admit I was pretty critical of Patrick Graham last season, but he's really transformed this defensive unit into something impressive.
Following two solid performances against the New York teams, the Raiders' defense had a standout game against Miami's explosive offense. Despite Miami scoring 70 points at home earlier in the season, they were held to just 20 against the Raiders. The defense played it smart, minimizing big plays—except for one long touchdown to Tyreek Hill, but even that was more of a catch-and-run than a deep bomb over the top.
The Dolphins' offense racked up yards, but the Raiders limited them to just two touchdown plays and held them to only six points in the second half.
The defense was all over the place—forcing turnovers, putting pressure on Tua, and making big plays throughout the game. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't quite keep up, but if our defense keeps playing like this, we're looking good for the rest of the season. What's especially promising is that the Raiders managed to force turnovers, something they've struggled with all year.
If they can pull off three turnovers against the Chiefs next week, I think we've got a good shot.