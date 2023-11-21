Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders fought hard but fell short against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the studs and duds from a heartbreaker in Week 11.
Isaiah Pola-Mao and Luke Masterson - Stud
We've already given props to the Raiders' defense, but we want to highlight two guys who've really stepped up off the bench and made significant contributions to the unit. First up is safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who was filling in for the injured Marcus Epps for much of the game.
Pola-Mao made some crucial plays during the game like that fourth-down stop in the red zone where he and Nate Hobbs took down Tyreek Hill behind the line of scrimmage. Another standout moment was an interception deep down the field, where Pola-Mao did an excellent job tracking the ball and making a play on it.
I used to mainly appreciate him for his size and physicality, but it looks like he's got some serious ball skills too.
Another guy deserving of a special shoutout is Luke Masterson, who's really stepped up especially with injuries to Divine Deablo and other linebackers. Masterson made a big play early in the game, forcing a fumble and giving the Raiders a short field. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't capitalize on the opportunities created by these defensive takeaways, but it's reassuring to see that the team and these young players have that potential.