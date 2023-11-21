Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders fought hard but fell short against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the studs and duds from a heartbreaker in Week 11.
Davante Adams - Stud
Davante Adams once again stole the show for the offense as the star wide receiver had a solid day against a formidable Miami defense. He wrapped up the day with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, including a spectacular 46-yard bomb in the first quarter.
The budding chemistry between him and Aidan O’Connell is becoming a significant part of the Raiders' success in this stretch. The team made it clear they wanted Adams to get the ball a lot and there were some risky throws to him near the line of scrimmage where he took some hard hits. Luckily, he bounced back up and remained a threat throughout the entire game.
While there were a few moments when O’Connell and Adams weren't entirely on the same page, much of that can be attributed to O’Connell facing pressure in the pocket or struggling to make accurate throws. In terms of leadership and attitude, Adams has been a model citizen since Josh McDaniels' departure, and he deserves a ton of credit for stepping up as a leader on the offense.
Next week, he's up against a tough matchup in Kansas City, but he's had some standout performances against them in the past and certainly has the potential to do it again.