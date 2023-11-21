Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders fought hard but fell short against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the studs and duds from a heartbreaker in Week 11.
Hunter Renfrow - Stud
If we were to rank the players in the Raiders' locker room happiest about Josh McDaniels' departure, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow would likely be near the top of the list. After being pretty much ignored in the McDaniels offense, Renfrow has been making a comeback in the past three weeks and had his standout day of the season against Miami.
Renfrow wrapped up the day with five catches on five targets for 42 yards, including an incredible catch and run late in the fourth quarter for 31 yards. The young wide receiver has proven he's got the skills when given the chance, and he just needs more opportunities in Las Vegas.
The Raiders' passing attack might not be the most explosive right now, especially facing two of the top defenses in the NFL in the last couple of weeks, but Renfrow is carving out a role. Things won't get much easier next week against Kansas City, but if anyone can capitalize on the attention that Davante Adams draws, it's Hunter Renfrow.
At the very least, it's refreshing to see him involved in the offense at any level, especially after being surrounded by trade rumors all offseason and in the first eight weeks of the season.