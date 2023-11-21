Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders fought hard but fell short against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the studs and duds from a heartbreaker in Week 11.
Aidan O’Connell - Stud and Dud
Aidan O’Connell finds himself on both the studs and duds list this week, showcasing both great moments and some not-so-great ones. Let's kick off with the positive – he was stellar in the first quarter, connecting on a deep shot to Davante Adams from 46 yards out to show off his arm.
Many other positive moments came late in the game as the Raiders mounted a comeback, but unfortunately, they were accompanied by some poor decisions and turnovers.
Two out of the three interceptions thrown by O’Connell were desperation throws, but one in particular was just an inaccurate throw in traffic. Another glaring poor decision was on 4th and 3 from the Miami 33 with around 8 minutes to go. Though it was challenging to tell from the TV angle, it seemed like O’Connell had a couple of open short options but instead chose to throw deep down the left sideline to Jakobi Meyers.
The throw was way off target, denying his receiver a chance to make a play on the ball. In situations like that, you want to go to your best players and give them an opportunity to make a play, and O’Connell didn't do that.
While there's been much to appreciate about O’Connell's play this season, there are still moments where he looks like an overwhelmed fourth-round rookie. Despite his mistakes, he remains the best option on the roster, and the Raiders will have to roll with him for the rest of the season. Currently, he may not appear to be the quarterback of the future, but he can gain valuable experience and serve as a great backup for the Raiders when they make a big move this offseason for their hopeful franchise quarterback.