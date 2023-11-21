Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders fought hard but fell short against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the studs and duds from a heartbreaker in Week 11.
Josh Jacobs and the Run Game - Dud
A week after gashing the New York Jets for more than 100 yards and having his best game of the season, Josh Jacobs came down to earth with just 39 yards on 14 carries. The Raiders run game in general has struggled this season but we had hope that they would continue their bounceback against Miami.
The Miami defense has been quite stout against the run this year with the exception of Week 1 where they gave up 220 yards to the Chargers. Aside from that, they have given up 100 yard rushers two other times this year so it should have been expected that the Raiders would struggle as well.
The impact of the total lack of a run game was felt throughout the game as they had trouble finding any kind of balance against Miami. This made the play action less effective and of course hurt the young rookie QB who is not mobile enough to make things happen on his own.
Next week things might get a little easier as the Chiefs have given up more than 100 yards rushing in 7 games so far before their bye week. Jacobs has also had some of his best games against the Chiefs and we can hope for more of the same next week.