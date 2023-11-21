Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Miami Dolphins 20-13 on Sunday, and here are three things we learned in the loss.
By Jason Willis
Entering Sunday the Las Vegas Raiders had won two in a row to get themselves back to .500 in the wake of Josh McDaniels firing.
This one would prove much tougher than either game against the Giants or Jets as they headed south to Miami to play the 6-3 Dolphins who field one of the league’s most high-powered, explosive offenses.
In what was sure to be a huge test for interim head coach Antonio Pierce and his ability to lead against a good team, many more questions were left to be answered as we attempt to learn what this new-look Raiders team really is.
Is Aidan O’Connell an option as a starter long-term? How will Bo Hardagree fare in his first road game, against a contending team? How about the defense? A unit that has been much improved from years past but is now facing there biggest test of the season.
While the Raiders would eventually lose this one 20-13, there are many things to be learned from this match up and these three are among the biggest.