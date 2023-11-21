Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Miami Dolphins 20-13 on Sunday, and here are three things we learned in the loss.
By Jason Willis
Raiders OT Kolton Miller Is Missed
After missing last week's game against the Jets, left tackle Kolton Miller missed this contest as well and his presence on the blindside of O’Connell was missed during this one.
While the Dolphins' defense only had two sacks, both by Jaelen Phillips, the constant pressure caused by the Miami defense wrecked the game at many points for the Raiders' rookie quarterback including the fourth down play late in the game where O’Connell threw an interception to Phillips where he just barely got the ball out of his hands.
Of course, Millers' presence alone likely would not have won the Raiders this game, but in a game as tight as this one, it certainly would not have hurt to have an elite player on the left side.
Listed as questionable before this week's game, the Raiders will hope he is back for next week's match-up against the Chiefs.