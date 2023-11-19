Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Weather Report
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, and here is the weather report from South Beach for the AFC matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders left for Florida on Saturday, as they will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium. The Raiders have won two straight home games going into this matchup, so this will be interim head coach Antonio Pierce's first time facing NFL competition in his new role on the road.
Miami is coming off their bye week, so they should be more than ready to take on a Raiders team that suddenly looks like a playoff contender. In recent weeks, Las Vegas has gotten the run game reestablished behind Bo Hardegree and Josh Jacobs, while Aidan O'Connell is feeding Davante Adams the football in the run game.
On defense, the Raiders have been way better than anybody could have expected this season, led by Maxx Crosby, who could end up winning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honor if the Raiders can keep winning. The secondary has been much better, but the Dolphins have elite pass catchers, so keep an eye on those matchups on Sunday.
Weather is always a factor when the Raiders go on the road, so here, we dive into what the weather will be like during the game against the Dolphins.
Raiders take on the Dolphins in sunny South Beach in Week 11
According to the Weather Channel, it will be a sunny day in South Beach on Sunday, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees at gametime. That is not terribly hot for the Raiders, but with the Dolphins wearing white on Sunday, and the Raiders being on the sideline that is in the sun and wearing black, it will be a factor.
Winning in South Beach is not an easy task, but this Raiders team has a different swagger to them since Pierce took over as head coach. Maybe they shock the NFL landscape this weekend in Miami, but as nearly two-touchdown underdogs on the road, it will take a total team effort to do so.