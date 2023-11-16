Raiders at Dolphins 2023 Week 11: Dolphins to Worry About
The Las Vegas Raiders travel to South Beach to take on Miami in Week 11, and here are three Dolphins the team needs to be worried about.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 11 action. The Raiders are fresh off two straight victories since Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, and in this one, he will be coaching his first game away from Allegiant Stadium.
Looking ahead to Sunday, there are a number of Dolphins that the Raiders should be worried about, but here, we focus in on three of them.
1. Tyreek Hill
When it comes to the Dolphins offense, the main guy you have to keep an eye on is Tyreek Hill, who is no stranger to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders took on Hill countless times during his time in Kansas City, and since landing Miami a few years back, he has not slowed down one bit.
The Raiders secondary has been better as of late, and should get a boost with the arrival of Jack Jones in free agency. Hill is one of a number of weapons Tua Tagovailoa has at his disposal in this Dolphins offense, but he should be priority No. 1 on the outside on Sunday.
2. Bradley Chubb
Another former AFC West player who made his way to South Beach is Bradley Chubb, who is having an outstanding season for the Dolphins in 2023. Chubb leads the Dolphins with six sacks this season, and has four forced fumbles and seven tackles for a loss.
Chubb has long been a dominant defensive player, and he is certainly finding his groove in Miami. With how banged-up the Raiders are along the offensive line going into this one, Chubb could be in for a big day against his former AFC West rivals.
3. Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa has a lot of weapons to utilize on offense, and he is doing a great job in doing so in 2023. He and head coach Mike McDaniel have developed a special bond, and you never know at any time they could go for the home run ball down the field.
Tua already has over 2,600 passing yards this season, and has tossed 19 touchdowns against only seven interceptions. He is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes as well, so hopefully Patrick Graham has a strong gameplan for Tagovailoa and this elite Miami offense.