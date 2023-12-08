3 Raiders players who don't deserve to be back next season, and 3 who do
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going into a tough offseason in 2024, and here we look at some pending free agents and what the team should do with them.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders go into their Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings with their season hanging in the balance, this after losing two straight before the bye week. The Raiders certainly have winnable games up ahead, but with question marks surrounding Maxx Crosby, and an interim head coach in place, it is going to be a tough road.
Looking ahead, the Raiders have major decisions to make with the roster, and they have some talented players coming up on free agency. Here, we look at six players specifically, and name three who should be back in 2024, and three who should be done with the team after the 2023 season wraps up.
We start off by looking at the three players who need to be back in the Silver and Black next season.
1. Josh Jacobs needs to be back in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have the luxury of having one of the premier running backs in the NFL, and it is a player who has not yet come close to the dreaded 30-year old mark at the position. Josh Jacobs is going to cost the Raiders some big money to keep him around in 2024, but based on the question marks at quarterback, and the way the rest of the roster is configured, having him back is paramount for Champ Kelly, or whoever the GM is going forward.