3 Raiders players who don't deserve to be back next season, and 3 who do
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going into a tough offseason in 2024, and here we look at some pending free agents and what the team should do with them.
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders should bring back Amik Robertson
Though inconsistent, the Las Vegas Raiders secondary has played better this season, and Amik Robertson is a big reason why. Seen as a player who may not make the 53-man roster out of camp, Robertson has once again been one of the better cornerbacks on the Raiders this season, this after being the best corner on the team in 2022.
Las Vegas is likely to spend a high draft choice on the cornerback position in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Robertson has earned his right to be a part of the long-term solution with the Raiders moving forward. He consistently puts himself in position to make plays, and has the confidence of the coaching staff, so I would expect him back on a new deal this coming offseason.
3. Andre James should be the Raiders center in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line has been shaky at times, and has dealt with numerous injuries this season, but center Andre James has been a mainstay in the lineup. He is a guy who gets better seemingly every game, and no matter who the quarterback is, as there has been five starters across the last 15 games for the Silver and Black, James seems to always get the job done.
He is going to require a payday this offseason, but good centers are hard to come by, and you do not want to bring in someone new, especially if we make another change at the quarterback position. James is a seasoned professional at this point, and someone the organization can rely on.