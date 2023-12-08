3 Raiders players who don't deserve to be back next season, and 3 who do
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going into a tough offseason in 2024, and here we look at some pending free agents and what the team should do with them.
By Brad Weiss
1. Raiders must move on from Jermaine Eluemunor
Offensive tackle is a position where the Raiders have had their struggles this season, thanks to the injury to Kolton Miller. Without him at left tackle, the coaching staff has had to shuffle people around, and Jermaine Eluemunor has had to play both on the left and right side this season.
Eluemunor had a terrific 2022 NFL season, and he warranted being brought back for another go-around in 2023. However, he has been inconsistent this season, and with the Raiders definitely having Miller at left tackle for the foreseeable future, his role at right tackle is one that the team may decide to turn the page on this offseason.
Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, there are some elite offensive tackles coming out, and if the Raiders decide to stick with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback next season, that could be where they land on a first-round pick. Eluemunor could be brought back in a reserve role, but I believe Thayer Munford Jr. has earned the spot of being the team's swing tackle moving forward.