3 Raiders players who don't deserve to be back next season, and 3 who do
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going into a tough offseason in 2024, and here we look at some pending free agents and what the team should do with them.
By Brad Weiss
2. Austin Hooper should not be back with the Raiders in 2024
As he continues through his rookie season, it is becoming apparent that Michael Mayer is going to be a solid player at the NFL level. The team traded up to get him in the 2023 NFL Draft, and despite a shaky start, he has the size, speed, and catching ability to be a real playmaker for the team going forward.
After trading away Darren Walller, the team added Austin Hooper and OJ Howard in free agency, and Howard ended up not even making the team out of camp. Hooper did, but is likely going to be a one-and-done player for the Raiders.
3. Bilal Nichols has been solid for the Raiders, but price may be an issue
This may not be a popular choice, but I believe the Raiders move on from Bilal Nichols after the 2023 NFL season. Nichols has done everything the Raiders have asked of him since coming to Las Vegas, but he is going to want a big payday next offseason, and the team has younger players who are likely to get their chance to step up and earn more playing time.
Byron Young was a third round pick of the team in 2023, and he will expand his role next season, and I believe the team will bring Adam Butler back on a new deal. Overall, Nichols could be back in 2024, but if the team wants to regroup at the position going forward, he could be shown the door to save some salary cap money.