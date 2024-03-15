Raiders Draft: 3 positions of need after the first wave of free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have made some strong moves in free agency, but needs are still there after the first wave of signings.
By Brad Weiss
We knew there were going to be some fireworks for the Las Vegas Raiders in the first offseason under new general manager Tom Telesco. The Silver and Black are trying to shake off a 20-year run that has seen them on the outside looking in at the playoffs for the most part, and Telesco will be tasked with turning them into a perennial winner.
As the rest of the league continues to add and subtract players from their roster, the Raiders have a lot of work left to do. There is still many valuable players available via free agency, and the Las Vegas Raiders also will go into the 2024 NFL Draft with significant draft capital.
As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, and with free agency still in full swing, we take a look at some position groups the Raiders still must target going forward. The Raiders have a great chance to revamp this roster in a big way this offseason, and the hope is that Telesco's experience can bring a winner to the desert in Year 1.
With that said, let us take a look at three position groups they must target after the first wave of free agency.