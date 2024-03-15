Raiders Draft: 3 positions of need after the first wave of free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have made some strong moves in free agency, but needs are still there after the first wave of signings.
By Brad Weiss
2. Cornerback
The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold this past season when they brought in Jack Jones to be their starting cornerback. Jones proved to be a playmaker during his first season with the Raiders, but this offseason, they have to make a strong push to add talent around him.
Las Vegas has already lost Amik Robertson to free agency, as he landed with the Detroit Lions, and Jones was not happy about that on social media. The defense took a big step forward last year, including in the secondary, so the hope is that Telesco can add talent to the cornerback room to keep moving this thing in the right direction.
The NFL Draft is loaded with first-round talent at the position, and many recent mock drafts have the Raiders adding a cornerback like Alabama's Terrion Arnold or Clemson's Nate Wiggins. Both would upgrade the position group, and looking at the list of available free agents still, a veteran like Xavien Howard could help the team as well.