Raiders draft: 4 prospects to keep an eye on at the 2024 Senior Bowl
The Las Vegas Raiders hold strong draft capital, and these are four prospects to keep an eye on at the 2024 Senior Bowl.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are certain to be all over the Senior Bowl, as the practices will begin next week from Mobile, Alabama. This is a crucial offseason for the Silver and Black, as Tom Telesco takes over as general manager, and the team looks to start building the roster to a place where they challenge for the playoffs every year.
NFL Network and NFL+ will cover the practices leading up to the game on January 31 and February 1, and the actual game will kick off at 10:00AM PT on February 3. This will be a lot of our first looks at some of the best prospects coming into this draft, and this very important week could make or break some players draft stock.
With that said, here are four prospects to keep an eye on in the Senior Bowl this year.
3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
One player who we are looking forward to seeing battle some of the elite offensive linemen in the country is Texas star defensive tackle, T'Vondre Sweat. This is a prospect whose size and skill translate to the next level, and he was a big reason why Texas made it all the way to the College Football Playoff this past season.
Las Vegas is likely to target the defensive tackle spot in a big way this offseason, and Sweat is a guy they could key in on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
One of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten for a few years now, Kalen King will go up against some elite wide receiver talent in Mobile this week. King was a key part of the Nittany Lions secondary in 2023, as he was named second-team All-Big Ten, and his group helped Penn State to a No. 2 ranking in pass defense.
King is expected by some to be a Day 1 pick in 2024, but if he does fall to the second or third round, the Raiders should go after him. The Raiders cornerback room improved last season, but King has Day 1 starter ability and would pair nicely with Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs in the starting lineup.
1. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon and Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
We will get to see some top quarterback talent descend on Mobile this week, as we will keep our eyes on both Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. In recent weeks, these two seem to be trending in different directions, as many feel Nix should be a Day 1 pick, and we have seen multiple mocks that have Penix Jr. landing in the second round.
Both men are going to get a lot of publicity during the week, and you can expect much of the quarterback coverage to revolve around the two of them. This is a great opportunity for both players to try and cement their spots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it will also be a week where they are under the microscope in a big way.