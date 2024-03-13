Raiders draft: 7 prospects to keep an eye on during their Pro Day
The Las Vegas Raiders have strong draft capital in 2024, and here are seven prospects to keep an eye on during their Pro Day.
By Nick Popio
Antonio Pierce was amazed at how his first combine went as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, especially when Texas wideout Xavier Worthy broke the combine record for the fastest time in the 40 yard dash. I'm sure Deion Sanders would still argue against that though.
Now Pierce and company will continue to navigate through free agency as the draft is also in their sights.
The guys who were supposed to test well did for the most part, while others will make general managers have to take a second peek at them and visit for their pro days. With the free agent signings so far, the picture is becoming clearer with what the Raiders plan is for next month's draft.
Here's a snapshot of some random players who could be on the Raiders radar heading towards pro days later this month.
7 Raiders targets ready for their Pro Day
Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
Kool-Aid McKinstry was supposed to be the consensus All-American for the Tide at the corner position, but Terrion Arnold proved otherwise. He had a stellar 2023 in Nick Saban's final year. About the only thing that went wrong for him was coming up short of a national championship and not running a faster 40 time.
He'll want to run quicker at the pro day to secure his spot as the number one corner off the board next month.