Raiders draft: 7 prospects to keep an eye on during their Pro Day
The Las Vegas Raiders have strong draft capital in 2024, and here are seven prospects to keep an eye on during their Pro Day.
By Nick Popio
7 Raiders targets ready for their Pro Day
Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
His 40 time lasted one day, but this is still a typical Al Davis pick. Unfortunately he had to dip early because he got dinged up so we didn't get to see him run through the drills. He reached around 24 miles per hour when running, which was second only to Xavier Worthy of course.
Wiggins needs to blow his Pro Day away to prove that the combine injury was just a hiccup in his journey.
Mike Sainristil CB Michigan
Sainristil interviewed well as mentioned on the broadcast. He only measured at 5'9'', but with a 40 inch vertical. Because of his size Sainristil will be looked at as a slot/nickel back. He's a former wide receiver who caught the ball well in drills too. Michigan's pro day is March 22nd.
Las Vegas could have an opening for him with the departure of Amik Robertson to Detroit.
Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee
Wright produced an 11 foot broad jump and a 4.38 40 yard dash. He was faster then four running backs from 2023 in the first five yards while running that sub 4.4. 11 feet in the broad jump as well, the second longest for a running back in combine history. His 38 inch vertical jump was good enough for top five at his position.
Wright could be a dynamic replacement for Jacobs and form a complimentary duo with Zamir White.