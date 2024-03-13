Raiders draft: 7 prospects to keep an eye on during their Pro Day
The Las Vegas Raiders have strong draft capital in 2024, and here are seven prospects to keep an eye on during their Pro Day.
By Nick Popio
7 Raiders targets ready for their Pro Day
Joe Milton QB Tennessee
What a cannon of an arm. Milton was having fun on Saturday afternoon at the combine just dying to show off his rifle. On the deep bombs he would visibly wait a beat or two to let the receivers get down field so he could just let it fly.
His deepest throw went over 70 yards at a whopping 62 miles per hour. Milton also had a 10 foot broad jump. Milton didn't do much else besides throwing at the combine. All eyes will be on Milton's pro day to see if he can run his way to a mid round pick or better.
Milton can learn and develop behind Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell in the meantime.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson
His dad played for the Eagles so he is well prepared for what is to come in the pros. He put up respectable numbers at Clemson and can up his stock with a big pro day performance. He's a well-rounded pass defender too, which is exactly what Patrick Graham needs alongside Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.
Troy Fautanu OL Washington
The Huskie looked fluid in the drills with his movements. Social media scouts were a buzz about how that went. When he had time to speak to the media he said "he prefers to play at tackle, but is capable at guard." There's practically no doubt that he versatility will be coveted by someone on the first night.
Fautanu is a Day 1 starter at guard for the Raiders if he would kick inside or switch to the right side.