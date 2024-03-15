Raiders draft: Should all eyes be on the offensive tackle spot on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders have multiple needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but is offensive tackle the biggest one?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have added multiple free agents during the beginning of the free agency period, but also have some major holes to fill. Even with the addition of Gardner Minshew, there is a need at quarterback, while the loss of Josh Jacobs could make running back a priority going forward.
Staying on that side of the ball, the Raiders also have a big need at offensive tackle, especially after Jermaine Eluemunor left the franchise for the New York Giants. Eluemunor was solid for the Raiders at right tackle the last few seasons, so his departure leaves them with a gaping hole on the right side.
Kolton Miller will be back as the team's starting left tackle in 2024, and is one of the best in the game, but the NFL Draft could bring another starting offensive tackle into the mix. As we look ahead to the NFL Draft, the Raiders have multiple needs, but the glaring hole at right tackle could be the one they target in the first round this April.
Raiders will have a lot of Day 1 talent to choose from at OT this April
Joe Alt from Notre Dame is the presumed first tackle to come off the board April, but luckily for the Raiders, this draft class is loaded with first-round talent at the position. Guys like Olu Fashanu from Penn State, Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State, and Alabama's JC Latham are all being mocked in the first round, and all three could come in and start for the Raiders on the right side in Year 1.
With so many questions at quarterback and running back, securing a starting offensive tackle will be paramount for Tom Telesco this draft cycle. The Raiders are bringing back Thayer Munford Jr., who looked good as a starting left tackle with Miller out this past season, but is he really ready to take over in a full-time starting role.
Only time will tell, but offensive tackle is looking like a real possibility in the first round in 2024.