Raiders draft: Should Las Vegas go all-in for QB Jayden Daniels?
The Las Vegas Raiders may turn the page at quarterback this offseason, and Jayden Daniels is certainly on the team's radar.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders may look to turn the page at the quarterback position this offseason, this after starting three different players under center in 2023. With Antonio Pierce being named full-time head coach, the automatic thought is that Jayden Daniels could be their No. 1 target this offseason, a projected top-5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
That makes the real question whether or not the Raiders will trade away a ton of capital just to bring in the rookie signal-caller from LSU. Yes, Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season, and yes, he does bring an incredible skill set to the position group, but it is going to take a lot of capital, as well as luck to select him in the draft this April.
However, one former NFL player feels he is the perfect guy to get the Raiders back to the playoffs.
In a recent interview with Adrian Gonzalez, a radio host for The Bet Las Vegas, Robert Griffin III chimed in that he believes Daniels can lead the Silver and Black to the playoffs. There is a lot to like about his game, and he certainly can hurt teams with his arm and his legs, but should the Raiders mortgage the future to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Daniels could be well worth the gamble by the Raiders
The Raiders had stability at the quarterback for years with Derek Carr, and like him or not, he was very productive and barely missed games. This past season was an indication of what life is like when you do not have a clear solution at the position group, even with Aidan O'Connell having some great moments down the stretch.
It is going to take multiple first-round picks, and likely a second to land the kind of draft spot that could send Daniels to Las Vegas. Based on what we saw in college, and the way he projects to the NFL, this is the one year where I feel the Raiders could roll the dice and trade up, as new general manager Tom Telesco looks to make a splash in Year 1 at the helm.
Daniels is a special quarterback, and based on his history with Antonio Pierce, I believe this is something that could be in the works.