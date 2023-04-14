Las Vegas Draft Picks 2023: Every selection the Raiders currently have
The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but what does their entire draft haul look like?
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, this year's event should look a lot different than last offseason. In 2022, new general manager David Ziegler pulled off a massive trade with the Green Bay Packers for the services of Davante Adams, teaming him with his best freidn and quarterback, Derek Carr.
To get Adams, Ziegler had to trade away the Raiders first and second round picks, leaving the franchise not selecting until Day 3. In 2023, the Silver and Black hold elite draft capital, so get your popcorn ready as we inch closer and closer to what should be an exciting three-day event in Kansas City, Missouri.
With Carr now gone, and the team looking very different after trading away Darren Waller, and bringing in a ton of new faces via free agency, the Raiders have some different needs than a year ago. However, some of the same needs still remain, like fixing nearly the entire defense, a group that has issues on all three levels.
Below is the entire draft capital for the Raiders as of 4.14.23.
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1, Pick No. 7
Round 2, Pick No. 38
Round 3, Pick No. 70
Round 3, Pick No. 100 (From KC via Waller trade with NYG)
Round 4, Pick No. 109
Round 5, Pick No. 141
Round 5, Pick No. 144 (From Atlanta)
Round 5, Pick No. 174
Round 6, Pick No. 204
Round 6, Pick No. 214
Round 7, Pick No. 220 (From Arizona)
Round 7, Pick No. 231 (Fr
As you can see above, Las Vegas holds 12 draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including four of the first 100 selections. That is significant draft capital for a general manager entering only his second NFL Draft at the controls of the franchise, and one who did not pick until the third round last year.