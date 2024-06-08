Raiders Draft Picks: Where are they now? (The Mike Mayock Era)
Mike Mayock had two very notable drafts, one great and one awful. How did his selections fare overall?
By Levi Dombro
1 of 4
In my previous article, I detailed the draft choices of Reggie McKenzie during his tenure as Raiders general manager. Now we enter the Mike Mayock era. His 2019 class deserved to be on ESPN's list as well, but his work in 2020 will surely end up on a future list of the worst draft classes of all time. Mayock's tenure was intertwined with Jon Gruden's, and oftentimes people questioned how much influence each had in the selection process or who had the final say. Ultimately, the GM is responsible for submitting the picks, and I analyze those choices.