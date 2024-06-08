Raiders Draft Picks: Where are they now? (The Mike Mayock Era)
By Levi Dombro
2019
Clelin Ferrell (1st/4th Overall)
This felt like the wrong pick on draft night, and indeed it was. As an edge rusher selected in the top five, one expects 13.5 sacks per season. Instead, the Raiders got that many in four entire seasons, and by the last two years, Ferrell was not even a starter. He signed in the offseason last year with the 49ers, and after a 3.5 sack year, he joined the Commanders this offseason.
Josh Jacobs (1st/24th Overall)
Enough cannot be said about the impact Josh Jacobs had for the Raiders since he was drafted. He averaged 1,100 yards and nearly 10 touchdowns per season in his five-year tenure, leading the league once in rushing yards. He was a First Team All-Pro in 2022 and a two-time Pro Bowler, recording double digit touchdowns twice. It is unfortunate that he will be joining the Packers for this upcoming season, but Jacobs goes down as one of the best running backs to ever play for the Raiders, and easily the greatest since Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson.
Jonathan Abram (1st/27th Overall)
After missing basically his entire rookie season, Abram put together two and a half very lackluster seasons for the Raiders. He did collect 116 tackles in 2021 playing just 14 games, but it seemed that Abram was always giving up more than he took away. The guy could hit and tackle, but he struggled in coverage, which is why he has bounced around teams in the NFL since being waived by the Raiders in 2022. He re-signed with the Saints this offseason after joining the team mid-year in 2023.
Trayvon Mullen (2nd/40th Overall)
Mullen was a starting corner for the Raiders for two and a half seasons until injuries prevented him from playing the role the team envisioned for him. He was traded before his fourth season to the Cardinals and was released midseason and picked up by the Cowboys, where he appeared in one game. He is currently a member of the Baltimore Ravens but is yet to play in a game for the team.
Maxx Crosby (4th/106th Overall)
What can I say about Maxx Crosby that has not already been said? The guy is arguably the best in the league at his position and he is the ultimate Raider. A leader, a fierce competitor, and a dynamic player in all facets of the game, Crosby was the best selection of the 2019 NFL draft.
Isaiah Johnson (4th/129th Overall)
Johnson never found his footing in the NFL. He played in only 19 games across two seasons for the Raiders, and never found his way back onto an NFL roster. He is currently on the DC Defenders of the UFL.
Foster Moreau (4th/137th Overall)
Moreau had a very productive career for the Raiders, especially considering he was a fourth-round tight end who served primarily as a backup for Darren Waller. After four seasons in the Silver and Black collecting 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns, he signed a multi-year deal with the Saints in free agency. Congratulations to Foster for being in remission for Hodgkin’s lymphoma as well. I hope that he continues to be well.
Hunter Renfrow (5th/149th Overall)
Hunter Renfrow was one of my favorite Raiders to watch over the last few years, and he had so many big moments in both Oakland and Las Vegas that it will be hard to forget a player like him. His stats, outside of his 103 catch, 1,038 yard campaign in 2021 where he was selected to the Pro Bowl, do not jump off the page to the casual observer, especially not his last two seasons. However, his impact on this team was immeasurable at times, and though he is currently a free agent, it is likely that he will sign with another team closer to training camp, and his days wearing Silver and Black will be officially done.
Quinton Bell (7th/230th Overall)
Although the Raiders selected him on draft day, he never played in a game for the team. He played in five games for the Buccaneers in 2020, and four games for the Falcons in 2022, but outside of that, his NFL career has largely been a big nothing. He is currently a member of the Miami Dolphins after signing a reserve/future contract early in 2024.
Takeaways: Mike Mayock absolutely dominated his first draft as the Raiders GM. It would have been nice to hit on at least one more of those three Round 1 picks, but the value we got in the later rounds made up for it. This draft gets an A-, because while Crosby, Jacobs, Renfrow and Moreau were added, it is hard to get over the swings and misses that were three out of the first four picks.