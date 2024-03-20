Raiders Draft: Hoping to repeat 2014 magic at Pick No. 13
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and ten years ago, that pick netted a future Hall of Famer.
The 2014 NFL Draft was a strong one for the Raiders franchise, as they added key pieces that would lead to their playoff run in 2016. Going into that 2016 season, the Raiders had not sniffed the playoffs in over ten seasons, a run of futility that saw many horrific seasons for the Silver and Black.
But the 2014 class would breathe new life into the franchise, as players like Derek Carr, Gabe Jackson, Justin Ellis, and most importantly, Khalil Mack were added to the team. Carr would be the franchise's starting quarterback for nine seasons, while Mack developed into one of the best players in the game.
However, this is not about the Raiders haul in the 2014 NFL Draft, but rather what the Rams were able to do with the No. 13 overall pick. That is the draft slot Las Vegas is picking in this year, and if they get as lucky as the Rams did, then Tom Telesco will get a shrine outside of Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders hope to mimic the Rams ten years later
The pick for the Rams that year was defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who would go on to become one of the best defensive players in NFL history. Donald was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the Rams, leading them to a Super Bowl victory, and making the Pro Bowl every season of his NFL career.
An eight-time 1st Team All-Pro, Donald will walk into the Hall of Fame, and while the Raiders are not likely to get that lucky at pick No. 13, adding a ten-year starter at any position would be a strong get for Tom Telesco and his staff.
Of course, the Raiders also could end up moving from the No. 13 pick, going up or down on Day 1 to get a player of need. However, if they stay at No. 13 overall, they have plenty of talent to choose from, and hopefully, unlike the previous regimes, Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is not a nightmare like it has been in year's past.