Raiders draft rumors: Las Vegas in great shape for Day 1 impact player in first round
Many mocks have the Las Vegas Raiders going QB on Day 1, but many position groups could yield a Day 1 starter in the first round.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders enter one of their most important draft seasons in recent memory in 2024. With a new general manager and full-time head coach in place, Las Vegas is in a great position to add some serious talent to the roster this April.
For the Raiders, all eyes are on the quarterback position, but sitting at No. 13 overall, do they have enough assets to move up on Day 1? That is going to be a tough decision by Tom Telesco, a guy who comes into the role of general manager after a decade-plus with the Chargers franchise.
Yes, Telesco has proven he can move up on Day 1 in the past, but does he really need to if he wants to bring in an impact player in the first round?
Raiders have multiple positions of need on Day 1
The answer is no.
The Raiders have a need at quarterback this offseason, but if the decide to stay put at No. 13, and let Aidan O'Connell continue in the role, all will not be lost. In fact, needs like defensive tackle, offensive tackle, cornerback, and even safety can be filled in the first round, and can be filled with a guy who could be an impact player on Day 1 in the NFL.
Telesco knows the task ahead of him, and could feel the pressure from team owner Mark Davis to go up and get either Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, or Drake Maye on Day 1. He also could have seen enough from Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy, or even Bo Nix to take him in the first round, but neither of those last three names would really excite Raider Nation.
The new GM could decide to play it safe, keeping draft capital and assets and going in a direction other than quarterback in April. Either way, Las Vegas is in line to add an elite playmaker on Day 1.