Raiders draft rumors: Would Taliese Fuaga be the perfect selection at No. 13 overall?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and could land a possible franchise OT with the selection.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will be picking in the middle of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as they currently hold the No. 13 overall selection. Looking around at recent mock drafts, the Raiders could go a number of different directions with the pick, including possibly trading it away for a chance to move up on Day 1.
However, if the Raiders stay at No. 13 overall, and do not move up or down in the first round, offensive tackle has got to be a real position to target with their first selection of the Tom Telesco era. Remember, his first pick as general manager of the Chargers franchise was Alabama star DJ Fluker, so he could repeat history by selecting a tackle in 2024.
Looking at the prospects at the position group, this is definitely a good year to be drafting an offensive tackle. There are numerous first-round talents in this year's draft class, but Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State could be the perfect selection for the Raiders on Day 1.
Raiders should look to draft Taliese Fuaga at No. 13 overall
While guys like JC Latham, Olu Fashanu, and Joe Alt got a lot of press going into draft season, Fuaga is rising up draft boards. He dominated the Senior Bowl practices, placing himself as a possible top-10 pick, so he may not even be available when the Raiders pick at No. 13 this April.
If he is still there, he could be the perfect player to select, as he played right tackle at Oregon State for two years, and would slide right in as a starter at the position. Las Vegas already has an elite left tackle in Kolton Miller, so getting a guy who does not have to shift from the left side to the right would be a best-case scenario for the Raiders at the position.
Fuaga proved that he could dominate some of the best defensive linemen that this year's draft class has to offer, and on the Raiders, he fills what could be an immediate need if the team moves on from Jermaine Eluemunor.