Raiders draft selection considered 'most head-scratching' by ESPN analyst
By Brad Weiss
New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco did an excellent job during the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in eight players who could all technically help the team right away. This has the potential to be one of the better rookie classes we have seen in the Silver and Black in quite some time, but only time will tell how all of this will play out next season, and in the future.
Over at ESPN, they asked around to their analysts what their favorite pick was in the 2024 NFL Draft, and what were the most head-scratching selections. For the Raiders, they ended up on the negative side of the piece.
Raiders selection of Bowers called most head-scratching of 2024 NFL Draft
Liz Lola, a fantasy and betting analyst for ESPN, stated that the Raiders selection of Brock Bowers was her most head-scratching pick of the three-day even. While Lola believes that Bowers could be a generational talent at the position, she felt the Raiders were already set at tight end after moving up for Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft.
While Mayer is a great player, and should do amazing things in the Silver and Black, the truth is, depth was needed at the position. Yes, not going with a position of need at No. 13 overall may have been seen as a confusing pick for the Raiders, but Bowers can help this team immediately, and make the offense so much better next season.
The arrival of Bowers is going to make the 1-2 punch at the tight end position one of the best in the game next season, and he should be a real threat in the red zone. The Raiders still have to figure out who the starting quarterback will be next season, but when you look at all the talent at wide receiver, tight end, and even running back, this offense should have no problems putting up points.